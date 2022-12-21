The stories of our nation as anthology is launched

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture marked a major milestone this week with the launch of its first anthology of short stories. The book features the work of more than 30 Bahamian writers and authors.

A ceremony marking the event was held on Monday in the foyer of the Ivy Dumont Building on University Drive.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg congratulated the writers and said that the collection of literary pieces can educate people, effect change and preserve and protect Bahamian culture.

“The submissions are highly readable and provide multiple perspectives and writing styles with a cultural thrust that can educate and effect change,” he said. “To combat the constant international influences on the development of our culture, this anthology will memorialise Bahamian cultural experiences.”

He said that it is also anticipated that the national anthology will develop the literary arm of the cultural sector by providing national and international exposure for Bahamian authors, which can lead to economic opportunities. Additionally, he said it would promote and venerate Bahamian practices, phrases and sites in print and e-formats for global access to Bahamian cultural material. That material, he said, could be used as supplementary educational material and leisure reading for tourists as well as Bahamians, locally and abroad.