Sydney Clarke vs Elena Mackey in final of BLTA Open Nationals on Thursday

Top seeds Sydney Clarke and Elana Mackey, home from college for the holidays, booked their spots in the women’s final of the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s 2022 Giorgio Baldacci Open Nationals.

The duo advanced to the final set for Thursday at the National Tennis Centre after they breezed through their semifinal matches yesterday.

Clarke, the defending champion, marched in with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over high schooler Breann Ferguson, while Mackey pulled off a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Grand Bahamian high schooler Jalisa Clarke.

After going through a three-set thriller over Simone Pratt on Monday in her first-round match, Clarke said she was delighted to get in a much easier match against Ferguson in the semifinal of the small field of competitors entered in the tournament that serves as the first qualifier for the Bahamas national team for the Billie Jean King Cup for ladies next year.

“I got off to a slow start, but I know that each round I will begin to get into my groove,” said Clarke, now in her senior year at the University of Albama at Birmingham. “I felt my first-round match prepared me for my second match. It was tough mentally and physically, but I think it will prepare me for my final.”

As she looks forward to the final after a rest day today, Clarke said she hopes to be on her A game when she faces Mackey on Thursday.

“Once I do my best, I will be alright,” Clarke stated.

On the opposite side of the court to face her will be Mackey, who admitted that she had to play a lot harder in the semis against (Jalisa) Clarke than she did in her opener on Monday.

“Today, I had a slow start in the first set, but I still managed to come back and win,” Mackey said.

“In the second set, I played much better. I was just going for my shots more.”

As she prepares for the final against Sydney Clarke, Mackey said she just wants to give it her best shot.

“I hope that I can dedicate the points to her and not have to run around,” said Mackey, who noted that Clarke has held the advantage in their head-to-head confrontations in the past.

“I’m going to try my best this time. I just have to be more confident.”

Mackey, who attends Mars Hill University, has a little more at stake. Her room-mate Alina Mueller from Germany is here with her for the holidays and she’s hoping that her Bahamian close friend will put on a good show.

“She played very well today, but I could see that she was sort of mad with herself because she missed a few balls,” said Mueller, who competes in the heptathlon on the track team. “I know she will do well in the final. I just want to be here to support her.”

Mackey, who also competes on the cross country and track teams, said she was excited when she heard Mueller was coming with her. “We planned to do a lot of stuff when we came, but that hasn’t yet,” said Mackey, who has until January 5 to entertain her friend.

“Once the tournament is over, we will be able to do a lot of exploring and stuff like that.”

While here, Mackey said they will definitely attend the junkanoo parades on Bay Street on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day as well as the carnival.

“I hope that I can save up enough money so that I can go to Germany with her sometime soon,” said Mackey, who is also trying to learn how to speak the German language.

Mueller, making her initial appearance here in the Bahamas, said she’s trying to teach her a few words, but she’s slowly learning. Fluent in English, Mueller said she has enjoyed the Bahamian food as well as the beach.

In the placement rounds, Saphirre Ferguson won 6-1, 6-0 over Genesis Missick and Caila Bowe got a walk over win over Simone Pratt. Missick also got a walk over win over Pratt.