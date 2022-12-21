Two face court over alleged cutlass attack

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were granted bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with an alleged cutlass attack.

Dudley Smith, Jr, 31, and Michael Adderley, 30, both represented by attorney Carmen Brown, faced Senior Magistrate Derence A Rolle Davis on a charge of assault with a dangerous instrument.

It is alleged that on December 11 on Nelson Street, Yellow Elder, the pair assaulted Damascus McIntosh with a cutlass.

In court, both accused pleaded not guilty. There was no objection to bail; it was granted to the accused men at $1,000 with one surety each.

The two men are expected to return to court for trial on February 20, 2023.