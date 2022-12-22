$30,000 donation to support Junkanoo from KFC

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said the upcoming Junkanoo parade, which is completely sold out, will be “finger licking good” due to a $30,000 donation from Kentucky Fried Chicken yesterday.

Representatives of the KFC Nassau fast food chain presented Mr Bowleg and his ministry as well as National Junkanoo Committee Chairman Warren Andrew Pinder with a cheque for $30,000 yesterday.

Mr Bowleg said: “The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture is happy to partner with corporate sponsors like KFC. The partnership that KFC has relates to being part sponsor for Junkanoo. And as the minister responsible for Junkanoo, I’m happy that they are on board to partner with us and the NJC, National Junkanoo Committee.”

Mr Pinder, chairman of the NJC, said: “This is a very significant moment, in that we can bring branded corporate sponsors such as KFC into the Junkanoo arena.

“Persons would be able to understand that we are moving Junkanoo, beyond the funding and trying to make sure that the groups that it grows, the minister has mandated us to seek ways in which we can expand Junkanoo and this is one of the ways in which it is important to bring a corporate sponsorship to the arena. I’d like to thank them for coming on board with the National Junkanoo Committee and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.”

Mario Cash, director of operations for KFC Nassau, said the restaurant is proud to play a part in bringing Junkanoo back to Bay Street this year.

“You guys, KFC is honoured to have played a small part in keeping the spirit of Junkanoo at the forefront of the Bahamian culture, with our Junkanoo bucket campaign that we’ve had during the past two years while we were not able to have in-person Junkanoo parades due to the global pandemic,” he said.

“KFC is extremely excited to see the return of Junkanoo back to Bay Street for this upcoming Boxing Day parade. We’re also proud to sponsor the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture with a donation of $30,000 to the culture and we will also like to thank the minister for his participation in this event,” Mr Cash said.

Mr Bowleg added later that preparations for Junkanoo parades on the Family Islands are progressing smoothly.

“Grand Bahama’s parade is scheduled for January 2. It’s all a go. I think we’re going to be setting up the bleachers by the end of this week for them. I spoke with Norris Bain down there along with Ms Leary, who said that everything is good to go. So, unless the weather (is bad), I think Grand Bahama is fine,” Mr Bowleg said.

“All of the Family Islands are very excited. Of course, you know Eleuthera is going to be the first one out the gate on Christmas Day. The mere fact that we increased their seed funding, they’re happy to know that now they can spend an extra couple of dollars to prepare themselves,” Mr Bowleg said.

At a press conference on Tuesday at Baha Mar, Robert Sands, senior vice president of government affairs at the resort, said Baha Mar is proud to be the primary sponsor for the Valley Boys for the upcoming Junkanoo parades as well as for other events at the resort throughout next year.

In September, representatives of more than 30 Junkanoo groups gathered at the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture where they signed contracts to receive seed funding in the amount of $928,500 from the government for the upcoming Junkanoo parades on Bay Street.

About $30,000 went to seven A groups; $15,000 to 17 B groups, $1,500 to 21 D groups and $2,000 to 19 F or Fun category groups.