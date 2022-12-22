Guilty of stealing $2,000 of clothes

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $1,000 in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after admitting to stealing over $2,000 worth of clothing and shoes this week.

Mark Forbes, 54, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of stealing and receiving.

Forbes stole an assortment of clothing and footwear valued at $2,410.60 on December 18 on Palm Beach Street. These items were the property of Rodnell Cadet.

After Forbes pleaded guilty to the stealing charge in court, the receiving charge against him was withdrawn. The accused then told the magistrate that most of the stolen items had been recovered and that he is willing to repay the complainant for the lost inventory.

In view of this, Magistrate McKinney convicted Forbes for the offence and ordered him to pay a fine of $1,000 or risk nine months in prison.

Forbes was further ordered to compensate the complainant $1,000 for the remaining articles that were not recovered.