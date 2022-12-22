Plan to feed 3,000 in Grand Bahama today

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A major effort is underway to feed some 3,000 people today in Grand Bahama through an initiative called Operation Christmas.

Apostle Phalmon Ferguson, of United Faith Ministries International out of New Providence, is spearheading this feeding initiative, in conjunction with the Bahamas Union of Teachers Freeport branch.

Apostle Ferguson said the goal of Operation Christmas is not only to feed those in need, but to inspire faith, hope and love, and to show Grand Bahamians that all is not lost, and that great things are in store for the island.

He started the initiative in New Providence in 2020.

“We wanted to bring it to Grand Bahama where the need is even greater now,” he said. “This initiative is designed to inspire hope, faith and love in the hearts of people feeling downtrodden and hopeless.

“We want people to know God still loves them and cares for them. We want them to know when something like this happens, it should be a sign to anybody that if this could happen out of New Providence, then God could bring someone out of Australia, Russia, and China to do anything in this economy.”

Apostle Ferguson believes that a turnaround is coming for Grand Bahama.

“We want people to know that something is getting ready to happen for Grand Bahama. Hope is here and that is the message to Grand Bahama.”

He said as we celebrate yuletide season, it should also be a time of love, which inspires hope and faith.

“We want people to have hope in their hearts, and not to give up, and never stop believing. We are here and want to show that all is not lost.”

Apostle Ferguson said the initiative has brought so many volunteers and partners together.

“We are grateful for the people it will bring together. Grand Bahama needs a unifying of the people to turn this island around,” he said.