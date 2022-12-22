Renovations on national stadium start next month

By LETRE SWEETING

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said yesterday that renovations to the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium are set to begin in the first week of January.

This is in preparation for several major events at the stadium next year.

However, Mr Bowleg said while the price tag for the full scope of work is $35m, the full amount will not be spent right away.

“We have a scope of work of what it costs to bring it back totally to what it needs to be. And that was some $35m, but we won’t be spending that type of money right now,” Mr Bowleg said.

“We need to just prepare for Carifta. So there’s a scope of work being done now to determine the percentage of work that we will complete and what that dollar value will be. We’ll probably know that by the end of the month, I should say,” Mr Bowleg said.

In addition to several sporting events at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium, Mr Bowleg said the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium is set to see some events next year as well.

“Well you know Carifta, being the 50th celebration of Carifta and also the independence of the country, so Carifta is on top of the line. Of course, you are aware that we won the bid for the world relays (the IAAF World Relays) which we will be preparing for that. So you will see major renovations going on to the Thomas A Robinson (Stadium) starting the first week in January, I spoke to the Minister of Works who assured me of that yesterday,” Mr Bowleg said.

“So, there will be a lot of construction going on in preparation to ensure that we show the nation that when it comes to the Carifta and the World Relays, what type of facility we have to continue to draw more persons to the shores when it comes to sports in paradise,” he said.

“I can tell you now, the calls that we are getting for the new baseball stadium - I just spoke to one of the owners of the Mets (New York baseball team). You know, we’re going to try and get as much of the Major League teams here for spring training. So, the next year is going to be a heavy one for us,” Mr Bowleg said.

“We’re going to have the triathlon also Carifta and rugby is also scheduled in August to have some seven serious World Cup qualifiers. Many others that are not coming to mind now but sports and culture are going to be huge next year,” he said.

Mr Bowleg added that the Family Islands will not be left out of the sporting events next year, as his ministry is preparing to host some major events on the islands as well.

“There is a sporting event that will be in Grand Bahama in March, where we’ll have the black colleges, they’ll be having a track and field event. There are other major events that we have in the pipeline, but there’s some things that need to happen and Grand Bahama also as it relates to facilities,” Mr Bowleg said.

“We have some things in the pipeline that we can’t speak to as yet, but we will ensure that the infrastructure is there and the facilities are repaired,” he said.

In June, the then $23.3m renovation of the Thomas A Robinson stadium was placed “on hold” while the Government tried to obtain grant financing from the Chinese government.

“The Government of The Bahamas is in negotiation with the People’s Republic of China to secure grant funding for the project. The contract with CCS (Caribbean Coastal Services) is on hold until the funding for the works is resolved,” Alfred Sears, Minister of Works and Public Utilities, told the House of Assembly during his Budget debate contribution at the time.