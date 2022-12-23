Boys in court over knife discovery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO boys were in court yesterday after being allegedly found with a knife at their high school earlier this month.

The 14 and 13-year-old teenage defendants, whose names are being withheld because they are minors, and their respective guardians appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. There the boys faced a charge of unlawfully carrying arms.

It is said that around 1.40pm on December 7 at AF Adderley Junior High School the two boys were found with a flip knife at school.

In court, the 14-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge while the 13-year-old pleaded guilty.

As a result, the 14-year-old’s police bail of $500 was extended and a probation report was ordered for the 13-year-old.

The accused are to return to court for trial and mention on March 23, 2023.