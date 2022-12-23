No drop in sales for festive season

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

SANTA has come early for some Bahamian retailers, who said they have seen no decrease in sales so far for the holiday season, despite some local shipping issues.

Shawn Gomez, marketing director at Commonwealth Building Supplies (CBS) Bahamas, which is offering in-store and online sale specials of up to 75 percent off straight up until New Year’s Eve, said she is pleased with the sales so far this holiday season despite some ongoing shipping challenges.

“Sales for CBS Bahamas are going very well. I would say that sales this year are slightly better than last year and we appreciate the Bahamian public for coming to CBS Bahamas and choosing to shop with us,” she said.

“I think that’s just a big credit to Bahamians choosing to shop local and recognising that when you combine the shipping and handling fees of the couriers and then custom taxes that you have to pay on top of that — we’re also offering free next day delivery straight up until December 25 — you recognise that what you are looking for you can find right at home,” Ms Gomez said.

Ms Gomez added that some shipping issues have caused concern for the business.

“I think that a lot of Bahamian businesses are dealing with shipping issues and that’s just the nature of where we live and how we have to operate, but for us our operations team has done a wonderful job of planning and preparing themselves for these major sales that we will be having these holidays.

“I won’t say that we didn’t have any shipping challenges, but due to their excellent planning on the operations side, we were really able to limit those situations drastically, so we didn’t feel it as much,” she said.

Candia Knowles-Rolle, purchasing manager for Variety Disposable Products, said yesterday that sales this year for the business have been just about the same as last year and also pointed to some shipping challenges as the reason.

“Well, it’s been pretty busy since Thanksgiving. So, it’s been a lot of traffic. I expect to see a lot more between tomorrow and Saturday,” Mrs Knowles-Rolle said.

“I would want to say it’s just about the same, because we’ve been having issues getting stuff in terms of shipping. So that has been our major issue. So stuff we expected to be here last week, just arrived today and haven’t been cleared from customs as yet so I’m not sure how or if they’ll be able to get into the store before the weekend,” she said.

Mrs Knowles-Rolle added that she hopes the government “gives business suppliers a break”.