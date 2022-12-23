Officials looking to tackle Lake View Road sewage issue

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) on Friday said officials were actively working to address the overflow of sewerage in the Lake View Road area.

Robert Deal, Jr, general manager of WSC, told The Tribune on Friday it is their plan to commence the sewerage system replacement and upgrade works along Lake View Road and Shirley Street early in January.

“A portion of the gravity sewerage system along Lake View Road, that dates back to the 1940s, is in poor condition and must be replaced. Our team has prepared the required scope of works which includes installing approximately 300 feet of new gravity sewerage mains along Lake View Road and another approximately 1,200 feet along Shirley Street.

“We were awaiting the arrival of the required materials on island, a portion of which arrived yesterday, (Thursday). Unfortunately, the materials were delayed due to the global supply chain challenges associated with the PVC piping we require for this project. Now that some of the materials have arrived, the works will be scheduled for early January 2023.

“The corporation sincerely apologies to the residents of Lake View Road and the surrounding area for any and all inconveniences experienced and in the interim, we are regularly pumping down the system on Lake View Road and on Shirley Street.”

Residents of Lake View expressed their vexation over the sewerage issues on Thursday.

One resident asked if the Ministry of Works and the Water & Sewerage Corporation needed a “Christmas miracle” to put an end to the issue.

They also described the problem as being a “never-ending sewerage overflow” on Lake View Road, claiming the Village Road project was the cause.

However, Mr Deal Jr clarified that the challenges along Lake View Road are not related to the ongoing works along Village Road.

“The challenges along Lake View Road are not related to the ongoing works along Village Road. The sewerage infrastructure in the area, including both Village Road and Lake View Road were aged and are now being replaced and upgraded.

"Also, as we discussed, the Corporation is in touch with the Lake View Road community and their key contact person.”

The resident also criticised horrid odours from the sewerage.

“I still see, smell, and literally taste the never-ending sewerage overflow on Lake View Road that commenced in July 2022 and which we were advised was due to the Village Road project excavations breaching a sewer pipe at Village Road and Shirley Street.”

They also argued if residents of Lake View road should resign themselves to the fact that their road should be renamed "Water and Sewerage’s Stink Bottom Road.”

When asked about the odour complaint, Mr Deal Jr responded: “We do note the odour concerns and our keep will be instructed to review our interim operations and to determine what can be done to alleviate this odour issue, where possible.

The resident continued: “And if ever the situation is resolved who will pay to repave Lake View Road and all the potholes and erosion on the road surface caused by the constant inundation of sewerage?"

“I look forward to a functional resolution to this situation and a road without sewerage or potholes.”

Officials said they will be reaching out to residents of Lake View Road to further explain the next steps that will be taken.