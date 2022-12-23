Psychological test for theft accused

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to have psychological evaluation after being sent to prison on a shop-breaking charge.

Richard Russell, 24, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of shopbreaking, stealing and damage.

It is alleged that Russell broke into T & F Grocery Store around 5.40am on December 6 in Red Bay’s, North Andros. This forced entry is said to have caused an estimated $430 worth of damage to the screen door and wooden door frame. It is further alleged that $260 cash and a $9 pack of Black and Mild cigars were stolen.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. It was at this point that Russell begged the magistrate to send him to to Sandilands for treatment, claiming he has had a drug addiction problem since childhood.

The magistrate subsequently requested that the accused receive a psychological evaluation while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS). He is expected to be seen by a Sandilands psychiatrist or counsellor on rotation there during his remand.

Russell is set to return to court on January 25, 2023.