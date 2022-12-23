Released from prison - only to be shot dead

A MAN who was recently released from prison was shot dead yesterday.

Police were alerted to the incident around 7.30pm.

Chief Supt Chrislyn Skippings told the media that officers were on routine patrol off Robinson Road and Eighth Street when bystanders alerted them to the shooting of a man on Eighth Street.

Officers checked the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

CSP Skippings said initial reports indicate that a white car with two men inside drove onto Eighth Street, got out of the vehicle and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim, who was recently released from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, died at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on this incident to contact them at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).