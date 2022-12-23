Threat to harm claimed

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court after being accused of threatening to harm another man.

Lionel Davis, 42, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of threats of harm.

On September 23 at Balls Alley during an argument Davis threatened to harm Benson Rolle.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. Bail was granted at $500 with one surety.

Davis is to return to court for trial on January 31.