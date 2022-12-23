US man accused over gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American man was granted $12,500 in cash bail in Magistrate’s Court after being accused of bringing a gun into the country last week.

Brent Ammons, 37, of Alabama, represented by Attorney Bjorn Ferguson, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. There, he faced charges of introducing a firearm into the Bahamas and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that on December 21 in New Providence Ammons brought an unlicensed black Baretta 9mm pistol into the country. It is further said that at the time of his arrest he had 12 live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In court, Ammons pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution objected to his bail on the basis that as a non-citizen Ammons posed a flight risk.

While attorney Ferguson acknowledged his client is not a citizen of the Bahamas, he cited judicial precedent where other non citizens were granted bail for similar offences. As such, he asked that court impose conditions on Ammons, going on to suggest a cash bail.

The magistrate granted the accused a cash bail of $12,500.

Ammons is expected to return to court for trial on January 20, 2023.