Police investigating armed robbery in Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are investigating an armed robbery in the Freeport area that has resulted in a male victim being stabbed and robbed of cash.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4am on Friday at Weddell Avenue where a man was accosted by three men armed with knives.

Preliminary reports indicated that suspects entered the victim’s residence and robbed him of an undetermined amount of cash.

During the robbery, the suspects attacked and stabbed the victim before fleeing the area.

Investigations are continuing into the incident.



In Abaco, police arrested a 39-year-old male resident of Murphy Town who was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Reports are that shortly before 7pm on Thursday, officers attached to Operation Restoration were on routine patrol in the area of Murphy Town when they stopped and searched the driver of a brown Nissan Cube and discovered the suspected drugs.

The man was taken into police custody and Investigations are continuing into the matter.