Boxing Day Junkanoo postponed

THE Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade has been postponed due to the weather.

In a message, the director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, confirmed the postponement - with the parade instead due to take place on Tuesday, December 27 instead.

The parade had been completely sold out. There was no immediate word on refunds for those who are no longer able to attend.

Over the Christmas holiday, the weather is forecast by Bahamas First Alert Weather to range btween 71 and 71 degrees Fahrenheit. Overcast conditions are forecast through the early hours of Boxing Day, with rain then forecast from around 7am and through the morning. Further rain is then forecast throughout Boxing Day afternoon and night into the morning. Wind speeds are forecast to range between 13 and 16mph on Boxing Day with gusts up to 23mph, and 11 and 16mph on December 27, with gusts up to 25mph. See the graphic for further details.