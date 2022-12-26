Crowds turn out for Junkanoo parade

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boxing Day parade is back on Bay Street. Thousands of people turned out to experience the sweet sound of Junkanoo once again.

Many people were dancing on their feet as the Junkanoo groups made their way through.

The Shell Saxon Superstars was the first ‘A’ group of the parade. The group presented its theme "In praise of nature in all things, give God thanks".

Video Saxons Superstars in action