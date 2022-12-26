One dead and multiple injuries after incident that led to police shooting

AN incident at a nightclub on Boxing Day morning led to multiple injuries before an off-duty police officer intervened and shot a man, who later died.

The incident took place at a nightclub in St Alban's Drive at about 2am this morning, and left two people stabbed, four people shot and one person receiving injuries to the head.

Reportedly, several altercations took place inside the nightclub leading to people involved being removed.

However, once outside, one man produced a handgun and opened fire, hitting three people.

Police said an off-duty officer, who was "performing duties at the establishment", shot the man and confiscated his weapon and a magazine of ammunition.

The man, a resident of Yellow Elder, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Five people are presently in hospital in stable condition. One person was discharged.

Police are continuing to investigate.