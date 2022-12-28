Commissioner: We will take policing to another level

By JADE RUSSELL

COMMISSIONER of Police Clayton Fernander said in 2023, officials will take policing to “another level”.

The commissioner spoke to reporters on Monday when asked if there were any new strategies he planned to implement to combat crime next year. He said there will be a year in review media briefing in early January where he will speak directly about his policing plan.

“You will see another level of policing in this country,” he said.

In light of the country’s murder toll standing at 127 for the year according to this newspaper’s records, Commissioner Fernander said officials are trying to bring a new initiative to combat crime moving forward.

“As I indicated mid-year, I just took office in July, almost half of the year. We saw the increase in murders, we re-strategised. I indicated that we may uphold the line to keep it under 100 but it was not to be. We are strategizing and you will see a new initiative moving forward,” he said

Back in August, Commissioner Fernander said the country could “finish the year strong” by not surpassing 100 murders this year, while the murder count was at 85 at that time.

He was adamant that police would “be able to hold the line” when it comes to the crime situation in the country.

However, violent crime continued to trend upwards despite police’s best efforts.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Perry Christie spoke to reporters during the Boxing Day parade about the country’s crime problem and other challenges that needed to be addressed.

“We have to find the formula to make us a more peaceful country. And that’s fine. We have to find the formula to minimise the extent to which crime is impacting our country, our country’s reputation, our family,” Mr Christie said.

“Secondly, we have to continue to move to open up hotels that are closed because employment is a vital factor in our country. I believe the government has a plan for all of these things. And all of us are going to be interested in helping the government to find the answers to some of the pressing problems and challenges facing the country,” Mr Christie said.

Prime Minister Phillip Davis told reporters on the sideline of the parade that he hoped for prosperity in the country for the New Year.

“Prosperity and that each Bahamian will have a life that’s worth living with dignity. That’s what we are working towards,” Mr Davis said.

Asked about the legislative plan the government is working on for 2023, Mr Davis responded that he will be speaking about it shortly. He said officials are looking at the promised anti-corruption legislation as well.