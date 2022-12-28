Commissioner: We will take policing to another level

By JADE RUSSELL
COMMISSIONER of Police Clayton Fernander said in 2023, officials will take policing to “another level”.
The commissioner spoke to reporters on Monday when asked if there were any new strategies he planned to implement to combat crime next year. He said there will be a year in review media briefing in early January where he will speak directly about his policing plan.
“You will see another level of policing in this country,” he said.
In light of the country’s murder toll standing at 127 for the year according to this newspaper’s records, Commissioner Fernander said officials are trying to bring a new initiative to combat crime moving forward.
“As I indicated mid-year, I just took office in July, almost half of the year. We saw the increase in murders, we re-strategised. I indicated that we may uphold the line to keep it under 100 but it was not to be. We are strategizing and you will see a new initiative moving forward,” he said
Back in August, Commissioner Fernander said the country could “finish the year strong” by not surpassing 100 murders this year, while the murder count was at 85 at that time.
He was adamant that police would “be able to hold the line” when it comes to the crime situation in the country.
However, violent crime continued to trend upwards despite police’s best efforts.
Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Perry Christie spoke to reporters during the Boxing Day parade about the country’s crime problem and other challenges that needed to be addressed.
“We have to find the formula to make us a more peaceful country. And that’s fine. We have to find the formula to minimise the extent to which crime is impacting our country, our country’s reputation, our family,” Mr Christie said.
“Secondly, we have to continue to move to open up hotels that are closed because employment is a vital factor in our country. I believe the government has a plan for all of these things. And all of us are going to be interested in helping the government to find the answers to some of the pressing problems and challenges facing the country,” Mr Christie said.
Prime Minister Phillip Davis told reporters on the sideline of the parade that he hoped for prosperity in the country for the New Year.
“Prosperity and that each Bahamian will have a life that’s worth living with dignity. That’s what we are working towards,” Mr Davis said.
Asked about the legislative plan the government is working on for 2023, Mr Davis responded that he will be speaking about it shortly. He said officials are looking at the promised anti-corruption legislation as well.
Comments
ohdrap4 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
thing with 'LEVELS' is, there are lower levels and higher levels.
ExposedU2C 36 minutes ago
And he's very accomplished at finding lower and lower levels !!
stillwaters 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Just learn how to collect evidence correctly so that criminals can pay for what they did in a timely manner, instead of being out on bail for years. Teach your detectives how to do that first. And then teach them about confidentiality.
mandela 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
Respect and Love are requirements that are needed for any society to have a peaceful community, sadly for us, that boat has long been sailed. We are now living in a cesspool of disrespect and hate, so. so glad, happy, thrilled, and appreciative that I saw and lived in a big part of living in the Bahamas when there was respect and love in an abundance in our communities. I thank God. Amen.
Sickened 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Finally they're bringing in uncorrupted foreigners who can investigate properly and who aren't afraid to arrest connected criminals. YAY! If the Commish has a different plan then.... ROFL.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
It was stupid of Fernander to say that he could hold total murders for 2022 under 100.
Anything that he says after that is hard to believe .............
The country and its law enforcement agencies and the courts are compromised and corrupt.
Face the facts. Fernander cannot fix that ........... he is part of the problem.
themessenger 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Agreed, seems like he only ever opens his mouth to change feet...............
rosiepi 2 minutes ago
How about eliminating the cronies, corruption and all the ‘friends’ access thru the back door??
