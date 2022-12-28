'Heard it before' on GB airport

• Call for explanation of delays

• Chamber wants PM meeting

• Questions over hospital plan

The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) president has “heard it all before” on the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) partner being secured and sees the new target date as an extension of the previous date for the end of December, 2022.

James Carey, told Tribune Business that the government has forgotten that they promised Grand Bahamian residents that the GBIA partner would be selected before the end of 2022 and promising they will have one by the first quarter of next year is just deflecting from any reference of earlier promises to have it done by the December 2022 date.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investments and Aviation, told reporters in September that a partner being selected was “weeks away” as the board was making their final selection and an announcement would be made.

Mr Carey said, however: “I guess tell us now why it’s delayed?”

He added: “It could be for legitimate reasons and I expected that but as a consuming public and community, tell us what it is?"

Referencing other broken promises by the Philip "Brave" Davis administration, Mr Carey also noted that ground was supposed to be broken on a hospital for Grand Bahama by the end of December, 2022 but now he understands this will happen in the first quarter of next year. He said "we have to assume that there was some veracity in the initial announcement” and was not just made to "appease the electorate".

Mr Carey added: “I have not heard who the prospective partner is at the airport. That is something I have been trying to find out, but everyone is tight-lipped on it. I have been leaning on my contact at the Grand Bahama Port Authority, but they are not involved anymore and they claim not to know anything about it. I know a few people on the Freeport Airport Development Company, but they aren’t telling me anything either.”

A meeting with the Prime Minister is essential for the GBCC to see their way clear for the development of the island, he said. “Talking to the Minister for Grand Bahama is good, but ultimately we’d really love to sit down with the Prime Minister for him to tell us what exactly is in store for Grand Bahama and what can we do together to move the island along?”

Mr Carey also said: “There is a continued effort to try and push some things along. We are still very engaged with trying to push small businesses because small business ends up to big business. There are a number of initiatives we are working with the GBPA and in respects the Minister of Grand Bahama to achieve those initiatives.”