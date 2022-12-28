ONE WINNER: One Family unofficial winner as Junkanoo returns to Bay Street

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

One Family in the Boxing Day parade

By JADE RUSSELL



ONE Family conquered its competitors as the group was declared the unofficial winner of the 2022 Junkanoo Boxing Day Parade yesterday, captivating the judges and crowd with its theme “Rise of the Warriors”.

The group scored a total of 92.73 points, clinching first place.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade drew thousands of people who came to witness Junkanoo on full display. Some people in the crowd screamed “we back on Bay, baby” and others danced on their feet to the pounding drums and cowbells.

After a dazzling display, One Family won best overall performance, best overall costume, best choreography, best off-the-shoulder, and best music.

After the unofficial results were announced members of the group were overjoyed, chanting “We won, we won!”

The Valley Boys came second with 92.48 points with a “Wonders of the Deep” theme and also won best banner, best free dance, best lead costume, best step down and Shirley Street categories.

In third place, the Genesis Warhawks scored 88.93 and Roots placed fourth with 86.52 points. Meanwhile, the Saxons — which won the 2019 Boxing Day Parade after a penalty reversal and also was victorious in the 2020 New Year’s Day parade — placed fifth with 84.79 points.

Music Makers rounded out the top six with 30.00 points after receiving a 40-point penalty.

In the B group category, the unofficial winner is Colours 84.40 while Fancy Dancers came second with 78.11 points. Original Congos placed third with 76.72 points, Conquerors for Christ placed fourth with 67.90 points, and the Immortals placed fifth with 67.29 points.

The last time One Family was victorious was the 2018 Junkanoo Boxing Day Parade.

Christina Fernander, the group’s chairwoman, expressed her excitement about the victory to reporters as she said the group “bounced back” despite challenges of COVID-19 and the members they would have lost.

“We did it for those fallen warriors and soldiers that we lost. We did it for our loved ones, we did it for our group, we did it for our community because we are ‘one family,’” she said.

The parade was initially scheduled for Sunday night, but was postponed to Monday because of weather concerns.

However, that did not stop spectators who turned out in full force despite the chilly weather.

Many bystanders stretched their necks to get a glimpse of the dazzling costumes of the various groups that were designed with vibrant colours, jewels, fluffy feathers, gold, silver, and much more.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis rushed with the Shell Saxons Superstars under its theme “In praise of nature in all things, give God thanks”.

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis spoke to reporters about the delay leading up to the parade, adding it was unfortunate.

“But you could still see the excitement, feel the rhythm and feel it reverberating throughout all the people out here. Just the excitement of having Junkanoo being face-to-face once again,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis also declared he was representing the Valley Boys that night.

For his part, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said he was excited to have the parade back on public display, adding it was important that the cultural phenomenon was back on front stage.

With the parade consisting of thousands of people sitting in the bleachers and standing on the sidelines, one reporter asked if there was a concern with safety due to the large crowd.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville responded that he was quite satisfied that all of the necessary precautions were put in place.

“We are quite pleased all of the necessary precautions were put in place so that everyone could enjoy the celebrations. The Bahamian people have been waiting for this moment. I know I’m excited. I’m here with my family and looking forward to the great excitement,” Dr Darville said.

In terms of security, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said the parade had gone well, adding officers were placed at every route of the parade. On social media, numerous users praised the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for their outstanding policing.

On Friday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Craig Stubbs said more than 800 law enforcement officers were set to be at the parade. There were road closures, strict screening and security measures for persons entering the parade route.