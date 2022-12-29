‘Back to the drawing board’ for Saxons

By LETRE SWEETING

AFTER a fifth-place finish at this year’s Boxing Day parade, a representative for the Saxons Superstars conceded that the group has to go “back to the drawing board”.

Kendenique Campbell-Moss, the group’s public relations director, said the group had some challenges, including the weather and being first in the line-up.

One Family took the coveted crown with its “Rise of the Warriors” theme after a show stopping performance on Bay Street, according to unofficial parade results. The Valley Boys came second, Genesis Warhawks came third and Roots placed fourth. Meanwhile, the Saxons placed fifth with 84.79 points and Music Makers rounded out the top six.

It was a disappointing finish for the Saxons, which was announced as the official winner of the 2019 Boxing Day Parade after a penalty reversal.

The group also won the 2020 New Year’s Day Parade.

“This was a penalty parade,” Ms Campbell-Moss said yesterday. “So, we have to keep those things in mind. Some things played a role and the energy level may not have been as supreme as we needed it to be.

“Of course, we wanted the overall results to be extremely different, but of course they were not. It’s not every year that you’re going to come out of the gate picking first and win.

“But, of course, we’re the Saxons Superstars, we rose to the challenge of coming out of the gate and coming out of the gate on time. So, that in itself for us is a huge accomplishment, but in terms of our overall performance, we have to go back to the drawing board,” Ms Campbell-Moss said.

Ms Campbell-Moss promised that the Saxons Superstars will live up to their name for the New Year’s Day Parade and come back fiercer, more structured and with more energy.

“We’re coming back with more blood in our eyes and we hope to, of course, take the championship over East Street. The Saxons that you saw on Christmas Day, and the Saxons that you will see for New Year’s are going to be a different distinct group,” she said.

“In terms of what it is that we plan to do differently, we have to galvanise and we have to make sure that we have everything in place and that it’s a little bit more structured. Once we have the structure in place, we will be able to execute our plan,” Ms Campbell-Moss said.

She said the Saxons are “ecstatic” that One Family won the 2022 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

“We’re very very proud of One Family. We are very excited that the prize went through the arch or under the arch as we would call it. They did a marvellous job coming out of the gate. They were in character and they did what they had to do. They executed their theme perfectly,” Ms Campbell-Moss said.

“Reuben Deleveaux, who leads the drumming back line, he did a marvellous job. And Christina ‘Muffin’ Fernander, the overall chairman for the Junkanoo group. And, of course, the choreographed section. They were in character and they did their thing on Bay Street,” she said.

Ms Campbell-Moss said despite some challenges on the night of the parade, including weather conditions, being first in the lineup and mobility, the group did not let these issues affect its timing.

“Weather played a huge factor in what we needed to do in terms of heating the drums, getting our equipment and getting our pieces to the actual site. We did have one or two challenges, but we were able to get everything in place,” Ms Campbell-Moss said.

“Now, you know, we had been waiting almost 15 hours to come out, because of the weather challenges that we may have had. We’re not blaming that it is what it is. We came out, we did our job. We just have to be more insatiable for the next round,” she said.

“Coming out first plays a role in terms of your logistics and your mobility. And Junkanoo is very much a mind and a psychological game. You know, when you come in at first out the gate, that’s a lot of pressure. That’s a mobilization pressure. That’s character pressure. That’s energy and that’s music pressure,” Ms Campbell-Moss said.

However, despite having placed fifth, Ms Campbell-Moss also expressed her appreciation for her group and the members’ efforts.

“Of course I would be remiss if I did not say that my brass and my back line and my entire group did a marvellous job.”