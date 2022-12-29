BNT salutes a legend as Carey bows out

THE Bahamas National Trust recently celebrated its outgoing executive director Eric Carey and his legacy at their “Eric’s Final Farewell Event” at Baha Mar.

In April, the environmental nonprofit announced Mr Carey was retiring after 20 years of service with the organisation - with 15 as executive director.

Mr Carey has long been a leading voice for conservation and environmental protection even before his time at the BNT. His legacy since joining the organisation includes: helping to create a world-class national park system in The Bahamas; taking the BNT from a small organisation of about 10 staff to an environmental powerhouse of over 80 employees; helping to raise the next generation of environmental leaders; advocating for the protection of important species such as sharks, the Nassau Grouper, the Queen Conch, and turtles; and raising over $60 million for the organization during his tenure.

“Eric’s Final Farewell Event” was a salute to Mr Carey and all the work he’s done for the BNT and the country. Friends and family as well as government officials, supporters, and donors of the BNT showed up for a night of celebration, entertainment, and excitement.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper recognised the important work of the BNT and thanked Mr Carey on behalf of the government.

“I’ve known Eric for many years and I’ve found his passion for protecting the environment to be magnificent,” he said. “To me, he has been practical in his approach. He’s always appreciated the need for balance with regard to the impact of investments on the environment weighed against the need for economic growth. He has focused on sustainable development that has been the benchmark for many countries around the world, and I’ve never seen him stand in the way of progress just for the sake of doing so.”

BNT president Geoff Andrews also thanked Mr Carey for his service while recognising incoming executive director, Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle.

Mr Carey described his time at the BNT as “transformative,” and said he is glad to have been able to “effect some positive change nationally” through his work at the organisation.

“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to lead this great organisation,” he said.

“It’s been an important part of my life’s work, and I pledge to do whatever I can to help ensure the continued growth and prosperity of this incredibly important national organisation from wherever I end up in the coming years.”