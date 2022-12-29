MV Onego Traveller in distress

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

View of MV Onego Traveller from Abaco pilot

The Ministry of Transport & Housing is advising the public that MV Onego Traveller is in distress around Hole in the Wall, South Abaco.

Reports are that the vessel started taking on water in ballast water tank area sea chest.

Due to adverse weather conditions, attempts to beach the vessel to a nearby sand bank to remove fuel and conduct repairs proved unsuccessful.

The MV Onego Traveller is a general cargo ship on the registry of Antigua and Barbuda that was built in 2002.

The Ministry is advised that remaining cargo onboard is ferix in bulk and steel products. The fuel remaining onboard is heavy fuel oil and marine gas oil.

The Ministry has also been advised that all 12 crew members have been evacuated from the vessel. All relevant government agencies have been notified and emergency plans have been activated.

Further information will be provided to members of the public as details become available.