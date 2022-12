A STATE-recognised funeral for Andrew “Dud” Maynard will be held on Friday at 11am at St Agnes Anglican Church.

The former parliamentarian’s body will lie-in-state in the Senate today from 9am to 5pm.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on ZNS radio.

Mr Maynard, a former chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, died on December 16 at the age of 82. His son, Charles, later became chairman of the FNM.