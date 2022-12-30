‘Anti-corruption laws need to be a national priority’

By JADE RUSSELL

A GOVERNANCE reformer said yesterday that anti-corruption legislation is a key piece of law that needs to be put forward, adding it has not been made a national priority.

“It’s 100 percent a key piece of legislation and a key piece of governance that The Bahamas needs to put forward. And I think that it hasn’t been put forward as a national priority to the degree that it can be,” Matt Aubry, ORG’s executive director, told The Tribune.

Mr Aubry said that the legislation is important because corruption continues to plague parts of the public sector and how business is conducted.

“We see that there have been reports that one in five people have said they’ve been paid a bribe or been asked to pay a bribe,” he said.

He described the introduction of the anti-corruption legislation as a “critical step” in the development of the country and can improve the country’s reputation.

The Davis administration had promised to pass a comprehensive package of anti-corruption legislation during its first 100 days in office, including the Integrity Commission and Ombudsman Bills that stalled under its predecessor, but that period passed without the target being met.

In August, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said anti-corruption legislation was being reviewed.

Mr Aubry continued: “It also improves our reputation in terms of attracting the right kind of foreign investors, those who want to be in a place where things are done above board. As opposed to those who think that The Bahamas is a place where you can get around the system. It’s really critical that we put forward a global standard anti-corruption legislation that puts a full light on any dark corners, creates an independent space, where when claims of corruption or corruption allegations come forward, they can be vetted in a very anti-political space.”

The country’s reputation was a cause of concern during the collapse of FTX due to the backflash of scrutiny on local authorities. Some international observers have posited that Sam Bankman-Fried moved the company to The Bahamas because of a perception that the country has a lax regulatory regime. However, Prime Minister Phillip Davis has insisted that the collapse of the crypto giant has nothing to do with The Bahamas, saying “you don’t blame the jurisdiction, you blame the bad actors”.

Mr Aubry said that anti-corruption laws will aid in pushing the country forward, adding it will be beneficial in the long-term.

“It creates an opportunity for us to push forward the model of integrity in our public service, as well as improve efficiency and effectiveness. So, the upside of it is very beneficial for The Bahamas,” he said.

“The opportunity now is if they move forward it helps to restore things like public trust. It helps to attract outside investors and ensure that projects that are in the pipeline are developed appropriately. So, all of those things are really hedging our bet that there will be greater success, in the long-term plan.”

Mr Aubry added: “This year is a critical one and what happened (with) the last administration can also happen here.”

He said the government should focus on matters that aid in the long-term sustainability of the country. Mr Aubry also said a priority of ORG is the immediate enactment of the Freedom of information Act as well.