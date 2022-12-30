Bail over gun threat

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Court Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court after being accused of threatening a woman with a gun on Boxing Day.
Darius Brown, 29, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death.
On December 26 on Carmichael Road, it is alleged that Brown assaulted a woman with a gun and threatened her with death.
In court the accused pleaded not guilty. He was granted $2,500 bail with two sureties.
Brown’s trial is set for March 6, 2023.
