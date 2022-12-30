Banking problems

Editor, The Tribune.

One has to take what the Central Bank and the Commercial Banks tell us with a pinch of salt I think.

CIBC First Caribbean has issued the latest dictum that starting in January there will be no more “in branch” services for things that can be done online and at the ATM. Either its ATM manufacturers or programmers can’t get the ATM’s to recognise the new Hanna Hundred Dollar bill or the Central Bank has given them the wrong template.

I spent 15 minutes behind some poor soul trying to make an ATM deposit yesterday at FCIB Harbour Bay and, of course, everyone in the room can hear that it is not accepting all of her notes.

But she tries again because maybe she has a loan payment pending, or has written a cheque that needs to be covered. And only one of the ATMs is functioning, so there is only one machine for as many people as use that facility.

I had the same problem as the young lady and it accepted our late Queen, Sir Roland, Sir Milo and Stafford Sands but as soon as it hit Hanna it spit him right back out.

Despite the many apologies made by RBC about its three-day online service disruption it seems to have gone down again today.

And the Central Bank is talking fool about getting rid of cheques. People are going to go back to keeping their money in an ovaltine can under the bed.

BRUCE G. RAINE

Nassau,

December 29, 2022.