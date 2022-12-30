Barricade removal ‘poses risk to motorists’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE removal of the barricade that had prevented access to Williams Town by way of the beach access road at Bahama Terrace poses a safety risk to motorists traversing the area, a Grand Bahama Port Authority official is warning.

Troy McIntosh, deputy director and manager of City Maintenance of Building & Development Services at GBPA, said that the barricade was installed for safety reasons.

He explained that the road surface was not built to accommodate vehicles and was never intended for vehicular traffic, but rather only for pedestrian access to the beach at Bahama Terrace.

“So, when the barricades were put up by the GBPA, it was done to ensure the safety of persons traversing that area, and that is important to us,” he said.

“However, two hours after the Port Authority’s service providers installed the barricade some unknown persons removed the barricade, thus putting persons lives at risk,” Mr McIntosh said.

Charles Pratt, senior manager of sales and commercial development at the GBPA, confirmed that a lease document was signed between the GBPA and the City of Freeport Council as to how the road should be used or managed.

He stated that the use of the road by vehicular traffic is not in keeping with the lease document.

The City of Freeport Council had approached the GB Port Authority a few years ago to provide an access for persons to have access to the beach at Bahama Terrace. The area in question is adjacent to the public cemetery at the Williams Town settlement, which falls outside the port area.

Mr McIntosh noted that the council went through the process to have that approval granted and signed a lease agreement which governs how the road is to be used.

“The council was advised that once you build this road, you must eliminate persons coming from Freeport and travelling into William’s Town by way of this particular road - that must not occur,” he explained.

“The reasons are that firstly, it could be a problem for Bahamas Customs. And secondly, the access was only for pedestrian traffic, not vehicular traffic. So that surface was built for pedestrian traffic and not for cars to drive on it.

“The City of Freeport Council was advised that once it builds this, it must make sure there is no access for vehicles coming through on that road.”

After the road was built, the GBPA official said the Port Authority learned that persons were using the road as a shortcut.

“It was never intended for through traffic or vehicular traffic at all,” he said. “And so, the City of Freeport chief councillor had been advised that they must block access, and if they don’t do so that the Port Authority will ensure it is there for safety reasons.”

On December 8, the Port Authority acted, and had a barricade erected in the area blocking vehicular traffic from Williams Town to Freeport.

This did not sit well with some residents of Williams Town, particularly those who operate small roadside food booths and businesses, and who saw it as an economic opportunity for them during Fish Fry on Thursdays.

However, within a couple of hours of the barricade being erected, someone had removed it. Efforts were made to contact officials at the City of Freeport District Council, however, attempts were unsuccessful up to press time.