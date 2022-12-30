Charity alarm at bid to take back FTX donations

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
LOCAL charities are shocked to learn that the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has announced they are seeking the return of donations made by its former management.
The FTX Trading Ltd, the US arm of FTX, is urging all recipients of contributions to voluntarily return funds for the benefit of customers. However, it is unclear whether donations received by local entities are also required to be returned.
“To the extent such payments are not returned voluntarily, the FTX debtors intend to commence actions before the Bankruptcy Court to require the return of such payments, with interest accruing from the date any action is commenced,” FTX said in a statement last week.
“Recipients are cautioned that making a payment or donation to a third party (including a charity) in the amount of any payment received from an FTX contributor does not prevent the FTX debtors from seeking recovery from the recipient or any subsequent transferee.”
The failed crypto exchange had pushed to give back to the community by donating to a number of local social outreach programmes in support of the company’s corporate philanthropy efforts.
At the beginning of this year, The Tribune reported that FTX Digital Markets, which is headquartered in The Bahamas, donated more than half a million dollars to local charities.
The sizeable donations included: The Bahamas Cancer Society, $50,000; Hands for Hunger received $250,000; Links Safe House with $100,000; the Nassau chapter of Links Incorporated had received $20,000; the Occupy Mentorship programme received $25,000, Bishop Lawrence Rolle was allocated $50,000 and the Salvation Army got $50,000.
There were many more donations made by this company in The Bahamas.
In an interview with this newspaper yesterday Bishop Rolle said he does not want to address the matter too early, however he noted that returning the money would be a “disgrace”.
Bishop Rolle, of International Deliverance Praying Ministry, acknowledged that his donation of $50,000 was spent doing charity work.
He said: “This charity is about $10,000 a week. This isn’t nothing to play with.
“I am not responsible for somebody calling me and donating something. I am just a poor man working in the community.”
While noting that he has not been contacted to return funding, he said: “If something come together, then all the poor people will have to sing and dance and come together and return it (the donation)”.
Grand Bahama Down Syndrome Society shared similar sentiments, as the organisation had allocated the funds.
Wende Hanna, president of the Grand Bahama Down Syndrome Society, said the donation in the amount of $5,000 was used to host a summer camp.
She noted that if legally required to return contributions made by the failed crypto exchange, Grand Bahama Down Syndrome Society they could not do it.
“If we were legally required to under penalty, I guess you would have to find a way to do it. But I mean, we don’t have that. You know, we don’t have those funds at this point,” said Ms Hanna.
The UK Guardian reported that in criminal charges filed in the state of New York, the Department of Justice has alleged that the donations were the result of criminal money laundering, since the money was effectively taken from customer accounts.
FTX and its associated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last month. The company’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was extradited from The Bahamas to the US last week to face fraud charges.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Again, how many times must we do this. Sam was charged with giving out money that wasnt his. The money belong to someone else. Why is anybody surprised that the people whose money it was want their money back?
"The UK Guardian reported that in criminal charges filed in the state of New York, the Department of Justice has alleged that the donations were the result of criminal money laundering, since the money was effectively taken from customer accounts."
Said this weeks ago. The same applies if you take your hard earned money to buy a stolen car "in good faith". It dont matter that you didnt know. The car stolen
Why we always shocked and surprised about everything? Chester Cooper surprised the airlines think the fees are exorbitant. All it would have taken was some analyst verifying revenues to compare what was charged today versus what was charged in previous years. Seems like a standard business exercise to see if a new revenue stream was bringing in earningas expected. I bet they just looked at the total and clapped their hands like they did with VAT
ohdrap4 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
I told someone that, if they stole money and gave me a car, I would be charged with receiving stole goods.
They said they did not understand it and that if had a need for the charitable car then I would not have to return it.
So I guess the burglars who steal to give money to ther mothers can justify by saying that their mother needed the stolen goods.
However, the recipients need to seek legal advice, as there is a statutory limit of 3 months, so if the donations were received more than 3 months before the bankruptcy, then they do not need to return it.
The other issue is also that FT spent considerable funds cantering parties to potetial investors, do they caterers and restaurants have to return the money too?
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
If money was given to an individual it may be recovered but to an organisation it will not be a simple matter,
