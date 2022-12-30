Christmas business is a cut above for hairdressers

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Hair salons and beauticians saw a “serious upsurge” in business this Christmas season, forcing people to make deposits up to a month in advance to have appointment space during Christmas week.

Anton Minnis, vice-president of the Bahamian Cosmetologists and Barbers Association (BCBA), told Tribune Business his members had an excellent holiday season with salons and barbers alike having to charge customers for reserved spots during Christmas week.

He added: “Due to all the protocols that we adhere to, we were able to maintain sanitary conditions and safe conditions within the workplace. But we were able to see a good upturn into an economy and I think one of the indicators of that is that you see people taking more time with themselves and actually being able to spend and be gratuitous as well.”

Things were so good for barbers and hair salons that people had to book in advance for appointment spaces, “For the month of December people were paying from November just to get an appointment. Some of them were paying $50 and up just to reserve their appointment space.”

The Christmas season always brings additional business for the hair and beauty due to the fact that there are a lot of holiday get-togethers and social functions that happen at the end of the year. In addition, makeup artists do a considerable amount of business for participants in the Junkanoo parades at Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. “We have massage therapists and estheticians as well as makeup artist as well and for makeup artist this is their season because Junkanoo season is coming and they get a lot of work during this time.”

With all of the business for this end of year people, barbers and hair salons can set their 2023 off to a “good pace”, because this is expected to maintain into the New Year.