Large crowd expected at Grand Bahama Junkanoo parade

DOWNTOWN Freeport will come alive on Monday as some nine Junkanoo groups will be participating in the 2023 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade in Grand Bahama.

The parade starts at 6pm and police officials are anticipating a large crowd at this year's event. This will mark the first Junkanoo parade in Grand Bahama in three years since Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the order of entry, Sting (B Division) will be first out. Second is the Swingers (A Division); then Showtime (B Division); Superstar Rockers (A Division); Da Women Dem (Fun Group); Classic Dancers (A Division); Bushwhackers (B Division); Platinum Knights (A Division); and Kingdom Ambassador (B Division).

Monique Leary, cultural affairs officer and office manager at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, said Junkanoo is finally back on Grand Bahama in full force.

“We are encouraging the community to support the event. This is the first time we are back on Pioneers Way in three years after Dorian,” she said.

Ms Leary said that tickets are on sale for $10 and there will be over 47 vendors selling food and novelty items at the parade.

She thanked the police, corporate entities and Junkanoo groups for their participation in this year’s parade.

Chief Superintendent of Police Brian Rolle, second in charge of the Grand Bahama district, warns that there will be zero tolerance for bad behaviour.

He said the police command centre will be set up in the Kipling Building, near the parade.

“This will be the first in a long time that an event of this magnitude is scheduled for Grand Bahama, and we anticipate a large crowd here in Grand Bahama as in New Providence,” he said.

Police security will be beefed up with officers manning the parade, and at various checkpoints throughout the route. He added that roaming teams also will be out “to identity troublemakers and those with bad intentions.”

“The police intend to ensure that there is a joyous, safe parade without incidents. However, we will not hesitate to act and arrest persons if the need arises,” he stressed.

“The parade remains a 'no bottle zone.' So, there will be no beers or sodas (in bottles). We want to send a warning to those with bad intentions to stay away from the parade. Our commanders were given the (mandate) of zero tolerance to bad behaviour.”

Residents are being advised of road closures.

According to Superintendent Alphonso Pinder, officer in charge of the Traffic Division, various streets will be closed between 3pm on Monday, January 2, until 1pm on Tuesday, January 3.

They are East Mall Drive between Explorers Way and Adventurers Way; Pioneers Way between West Atlantic Drive and East Atlantic Drive; McKenzie Street between Adventurers Way and Pioneers Way; and West Mall Drive between Adventurers Way and Pioneers Way.

Andrew Been, chairman of the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation, said groups have been anticipating the return of the parade.

“We are expecting to present an excellent show, and we are asking everyone to come and support this great event,” he said. “We have been anxiously awaiting this moment and we have nine groups, including a new Fun Group, and we have been preparing for this for a very long time.”

He also said that companies wishing to make financial donations to the groups can still do so.