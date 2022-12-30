Respects paid to ‘Dud’ Maynard

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS yesterday remembered the life and legacy of former parliamentarian Andrew “Dud” Maynard, calling him someone who valued country over politics.

Mr Maynard, who was a former senator and parliamentarian with affiliations with both the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party, died on the morning of December 16 at the age of 82.

A viewing was held for his body yesterday at the Senate.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper was one of several government officials to honour Mr Maynard’s life and legacy.

“Today, we recognise the legacy of Andrew ‘Dud’ Maynard. He was a fierce political warrior and friend to many — friend and foe on both sides of the political divide,” said the Minister for Tourism, Aviation and Investments.

“I give respect to Andrew ‘Dud’ Maynard, who as a political genius, who held no prisoners, but at the same time, garnered the respect of everyone around him,” Mr Cooper continued.

“We are happy that we can recognise his contribution to our country. Certainly, his contribution is etched in the political history of our country,” he said.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard also paid his respects to the former parliamentarian.

“Mr Maynard, as you all would be aware, was an integral part of the Progressive Liberal Party and in its early days played a pivotal role in multiple victories by the party. He later joined the Free National Movement, was extremely active in his son’s (Charles Maynard) career, and his son was an incredible politician, but more so a humanitarian,” he said.

“He has contributed in a unique way to the political development of The Bahamas. And in a similar fashion as Mr (Hubert) Ingraham, who is the longest serving leader of the Free National Movement, he transitioned and joined us and we were grateful for his sage advice, and his fearlessness,” Mr Pintard said. “I think one lesson that I’ll keep mentioning concerning the passing of Mr Maynard is that we have to end this tribalism in our politics that’s so damaging to the political development of our country, because persons may start in an organisation and transition to another. And the way we demonise each other in Bahamian politics is unhelpful to the continued development,” he said.

“When there’s a change of administration, the narrow view that we have in our practice causes us not to continue sensible programmes and initiatives and so we’re gonna miss him,” Mr Pintard said.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis echoed Mr Pintard’s sentiments.

“What I admired about Mr Maynard is he has always put country first. He did not care much about his political affiliation,” Dr Minnis said.

“If either party was doing anything wrong, he would have spoken out against it. He would have been an advocate for the people. And I think that’s how most Bahamians should be. Always put country first as opposed to political party,” Dr Minnis said.

A state-recognised funeral for Mr Maynard will be held today at St Agnes Anglican Church on Baillou Hill Road at 11am, followed by the burial at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery on Soldier Road.