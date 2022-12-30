Treasure Cay sewerage problem ‘not abandoned’ - but contractor gone on holiday for Christmas

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

SEWERAGE is again backing up again at Treasure Cay, leaving residents exasperated – but the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) says it has not abandoned them. However, WSC says the contractor may be on his Christmas holiday.

Robert Deal Jr, general manager of WSC, told Tribune Business that the corporation has not left its post at Treasure Cay as it has maintained operations to assist residents on the cay.

He said: “WSC has not taken a vacation. Our operations continue every day.”

However, this is not comforting to residents who are still dealing with backed up sewerage since the beginning of Christmas Day.

Bruce Neandross, a second homeowner on Treasure Cay, said: “WSC just took off for the holiday and didn’t have any backup plans to take care of the lift stations. So all of the units everywhere are backed up. Stuff is coming up through showers and toilets everywhere. It’s a total mess. They are not coming back until after January 1, from what I understand.”

According to Mr Deal, it is just the contractor doing the work that is on vacation, yet still putting a halt to the repair works on sewerage destroyed during Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

This is no comfort to residents, who have already raised and donated $350,000 to WSC to have the problem fixed. The money was finally accepted two full years after it was initially pledged to the WSC, but still Treasure Cay residents are waiting for relief for their backed-up sewerage system that needs to be pumped multiple times a week so residents can live in moderately sanitary conditions.

Mr Neandross said: “Contractor on vacation makes no difference, because one way or another nobody is getting the work done. We tried to get a hold of the guy doing the manual pumping but his vehicle is down now and he can’t do it.”

Mr Deal further assured that WSC will complete the task of repairing the sewerage system on Treasure Cay and are planning a visit to the cay next year to assure residents it will not only be taken care of, but to pledge more substantive works will be undertaken for 2023 to make life a little easier.