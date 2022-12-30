Tributes paid in final farewell to Andrew 'Dud' Maynard

By LETRE SWEETING

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis with other officials joined the family and friends of Andrew “Dud” Maynard in a final farewell to the former parliamentarian at his funeral on Friday.

Mr Davis spoke of his close relationship with Mr Maynard, calling him a mentor, friend and colleague who made great contributions to the nation’s development.

“I knew Dud personally, so I’ve lost a political mentor, a friend, a colleague, who I’ve known for decades,” he said at the funeral at St Agnes Anglican Church. “Dud’s leadership style, political activism. . .were as demonstrative, old, (and) fearless as his faith and colourful personality,” he said.

“Dud’s conviction, confidence, commanding and booming voice, strong personality and political view served him and the PLP well in that era,” Mr Davis said.

“Many personalities within the PLP, including myself, could attest that long after Dud’s departure from the PLP, the relationships and interactions remained cordial. The many friendships and bonds of fraternal brotherhood transcended politics and were endearing and enduring,” he said.

“I thank him for his national service and contributions to this nation’s development, especially in the areas of politics, governance and business. His contributions were immeasurable, palpable and indelible, touching many in meaningful ways,” Mr Davis said.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who also had a personal relationship with Mr Maynard, noted his dedication to the Free National Movement, following his son, Charles Maynard's rise to chairman of the party.

"He excelled as a master election coordinator. He was a straightforward, no nonsense man. He spoke his mind. He said he didn't leave the PLP, the party changed and left him. But in my case they expelled me," Mr Ingraham said.

"In short, Dud helped in a big way toward the FNM’s 2017 election victory, in fact he told me 'I won that probably over there, Hubert.’ He leaves a rich legacy to his family, to the PLP, to the FNM and to The Bahamas," Mr Ingraham said.

Other officials present at the funeral on Friday included former Attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin, Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obediah Wilchcombe, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, St Barnabas MP Shandendon Cartwright, and Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander.

Mr Maynard, who was a former senator and parliamentarian with affiliations with both the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party, died on the morning of December 16 at the age of 82.

A viewing was held for his body on Thursday at the Senate.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, FNM leader Michael Pintard and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis were some of several officials to honour Mr Maynard’s life and legacy at the viewing on Thursday.

Mr Maynard was buried at Woodlawn Gardens.