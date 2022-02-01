Ag’S Office: Heavenly Terveus Was Murdered, Then Killer Committed Suicide

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force said the Office of the Attorney General has agreed with its conclusion that young mother Heavenly Terveus was killed by her fiancé, who then killed himself.
“In relation to the murder/suicide investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has agreed with the conclusion and recommendation of the Criminal Investigation Department, that Delano Ferguson killed Heavenly Terveus and then killed himself,” the RBPF said in a statement yesterday.
“Hence, the matter will be forwarded to Her Majesty’s Coroner where an inquest will be held, so that the circumstances and cause of death can be presented to that court,” police said.
Terveus was found lying on the floor next to her infant son and fiancé by relatives inside her parents’ home on Miami Street on January 22.
Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that officers received information about the shooting shortly before 6pm.
He said upon arrival, officers were directed to a single-storey home where they discovered the bodies of a man and woman lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms.
EMS were called and later pronounced the woman dead.
However, the man was taken to hospital. He died of his injuries around 7pm on January 24.
Their son, who was also in the room at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.
Comments
carltonr61 1 day, 7 hours ago
The science pyramid if violence in the Bahamas is probably the same is the rest of the world. Of a scale from 1 to 100 violence ideation or thoughts/vocalizing it may stand at 85%. Actually scruffs or scraping it out by both male or female who throw the first slap or blow is unknown but data needs to be collected. Fights involving injury or bruises could be narrowed downward from 98%. violence involving hospitalizations is unknown. What is known is the deathrate. We don't know the male to female ratio or average age. Jealousy could be a factor. Paranoid schizophrenia that someone wants to harm is a factor. Alcohol involvement. Plane suicide is more successful in men. Females have more attempts at it. Many go unreported unless presented to hospital. Actual murder suicide is very low. Those who attempt to murder in rage but fails would probably succeed a second time. Only through data gathering could this type of violence be narrowed down for intervention to have a glimmer of hope. Question is that questions need to be brought forward to society at large for conflicts to be acknowledged at a soul searching personal level. A simple question. Are you having difficulty coping with xyz situation what would be your best way to deal with it based on ABC consequences. Then there is pride the first deadly sin. How do you let people know they are not alone during emotional shock and turmoil in what torments them and the best way forward. There must be honest understanding of unreality goals and limitations, faith hope and love of self and others. Just that at what point could a person be considered deranged through laws on books alone.
John 1 day, 3 hours ago
Shouldn’t the word ‘Apparently ‘ have been used in this story? In the Bahamas, isn’t one innocent until proven guilty ? Of course the accused is no longer alive but the coroner’s inquest must still be completed before a determination is made, regardless of the evidence
carltonr61 1 day, 3 hours ago
Guess PBPF does not have an on board psychiatrist or the whole island would be walled in by a pink one. From coast to coast. Don't know who is going to watch the farm.
