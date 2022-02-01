Ag’S Office: Heavenly Terveus Was Murdered, Then Killer Committed Suicide

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force said the Office of the Attorney General has agreed with its conclusion that young mother Heavenly Terveus was killed by her fiancé, who then killed himself.

“In relation to the murder/suicide investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has agreed with the conclusion and recommendation of the Criminal Investigation Department, that Delano Ferguson killed Heavenly Terveus and then killed himself,” the RBPF said in a statement yesterday.

“Hence, the matter will be forwarded to Her Majesty’s Coroner where an inquest will be held, so that the circumstances and cause of death can be presented to that court,” police said.

Terveus was found lying on the floor next to her infant son and fiancé by relatives inside her parents’ home on Miami Street on January 22.

Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that officers received information about the shooting shortly before 6pm.

He said upon arrival, officers were directed to a single-storey home where they discovered the bodies of a man and woman lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms.

EMS were called and later pronounced the woman dead.

However, the man was taken to hospital. He died of his injuries around 7pm on January 24.

Their son, who was also in the room at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.