Lucky To Survive: Neighbours Save Woman From Horrific Ten Minute Attack From Four Pit Bulls

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A 51-year-old woman is nursing severe head, arm and leg injuries after she was nearly killed in a brutal attack by four Pit Bulls on Friday.

Hours before her arrival home that day, the dogs had been on the loose, terrorising the Pastel Gardens community where the ordeal unfolded, it has been claimed. During that time, the dogs had nearly attacked children and had gone into another neighbour’s house and were chased out, The Tribune was told.

_ Advertisement

Completely unaware of the imminent danger the dogs posed, Alicia Barton, an 11-year cancer survivor, said she had just arrived home and got out of her car when the animals set their sights on her.

“It was a typical day and all I wanted to do was get inside the house and go do what I usually do,” Ms Barton said yesterday.

She added: “I got out of the car. I didn’t see the dogs. So, when I got out of the car, I saw the dogs charging toward me and I tried to run back to the car, but I slipped down and they just jumped all over me.”

Ms Barton said she believes the attack continued for about ten minutes before neighbours realised what was happening.

“I was fighting them off and screaming for someone to help me. I then saw one neighbour, he came with his car and tried to run them off and another neighbour came in his car and he tried to scare them off, but one of them was still holding on the back of my head and really shaking violently.

“I know I was on the ground and I know a neighbour—they were throwing rocks and he tried to hit the dog sideways with something he had in his hand. I can’t say for sure what got them to release me, but he got me off the ground and he put me in his car and then we waited for the police to come.”

The dogs ripped out a part of her scalp and bit her arms and legs. In addition to her physical injuries, Ms Barton was brought to tears recalling how she suffered emotional anguish due to the attack.

“Both my arms, my legs are severely injured,” she said. “I was in surgery for about five to six hours. My scalp, a lot of the skin from my scalp is gone. They couldn’t graft it so it’s hopeful that it just grows back together. There is a lot of pain, particularly in my head.

“I am a cancer survivor for about 11 years. I had cancer and now I have to be fighting pit bulls.”

The attack has left her afraid to go home.

“On my way home from the hospital I saw a guy walking his dogs and I couldn’t stop crying. I can’t go home and I don’t want to go home. I heard dogs barking last night and I couldn’t even sleep no more and the injuries to my head, it just hurts so much.”

Ms Barton’s sister, Indira Rolle said she could not understand why the dogs were not better secured to prevent them from getting out and roaming freely. She claimed the animals were trained to be attack dogs and had been lingering around her sister’s yard after the ordeal.

She said: “They attempted to attack some children in the area earlier that day just before she arrived home and then they attacked another neighbour, actually went into one of the neighbour’s houses and they had to chase the dogs out.

“So, for the life of me I don’t understand the police or when you call them, they came that night when the incident happened, but couple hours after when the scene cleared and my sister was at the hospital and the police left, the dogs came back to the scene and my niece called the police and no one came,” she claimed.

“The very next day the same dogs were out again in her yard again, called and the police never came.”

She said animal control laws need to be amended or better enforced to prevent incidents like this.

“There needs to be stiffer penalties for the dog owners and the dogs should be put down once they taste blood.

“One dog was caught or shot. I am not sure how that part went, but the others are still terrorising my sister’s yard,” she said.

Royal Bahamas Police Force press liaison officer, Superintendent Audley Peters said police did receive a report of a dog attack and responded. A person has been arrested, he said.

“I can confirm that police received reports of a dog attack. The lady was treated in hospital and the matter is being investigated following the arrest of a person,” Supt Peters said yesterday.

He did not disclose what will happen to the remaining three dogs.

While Ms Rolle said her family is now focused on helping her sister make a full recovery, they do plan to seek legal recourse.

“We are most definitely going to seek legal action,” she said. “This was a healthy woman. She survived cancer. She was coming from work and in her own yard. She was at the right place at the right time. The dogs were at the wrong place. They should have never been in her yard.

“So, we’re going to fight this. We need something to be done with the dogs. This is not about money. We need those dogs gone and we need the owners held accountable because something has to be done. This is not just about paying off, this ain’t about that. This is about a life that was almost lost for no reason and we kept on seeking help from the police afterwards and nothing was done and the dogs were still there making noise.

“My sister is afraid to go home,” Ms Rolle said.