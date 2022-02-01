Pilot Rescued After Offshore Engine Failure

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN pilot was rescued yesterday morning after his plane crashed in waters off western New Providence shortly after take-off.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said the agency was notified of the accident after 10am.

According to the AAIA, the Piper Cherokee N1215H was enroute to Fort Lauderdale after departing Lynden Pindling International Airport when the incident happened.

The pilot, a 32-year-old Bahamian, alerted authorities about an engine failure before crashing into the water. The AAIA said he was the only person onboard the aircraft and added that an investigation into the crash is continuing.

“Shortly after departure, the pilot advised of an engine failure and made an attempt to return to the field but crashed into waters approximately nine miles west of New Providence,” the AAIA said in a statement.

The AAIA said search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area and later rescued the pilot, who was said to be in good health.

“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority has been notified that the pilot in command of the aircraft has been rescued by responding RBDF vessels and is en route to New Providence to receive medical attention,” the statement continued.

“The pilot in command of N1215H is a 32-year-old Bahamian male who was alert and in overall good health, as advised by RBDF officials. The AAIA’s investigation into this matter is ongoing to determine probable cause and contributing factors, if any, related to this occurrence. The goal of the AAIA is not blame or liability but instead to ascertain facts that once analysed my help to mitigate future similar occurrences.”

The incident comes nearly two weeks after police received reports of a downed plane at the eastern end of New Providence.

However, officers suspended their search after being unable to find any debris nor could they confirm that a plane had in fact crashed in the area.