Editorial: The Government That Doesn’T Like Questions

IT would seem the elected representatives of the people don’t want to answer to the people any more.

Yesterday, as members of the press arrived to put questions to ministers as they entered Cabinet, they found they were being prevented from doing so.

A line of cones had been set up, guarded by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, with an officer telling reporters they cannot go past the cones.

Press secretary Clint Watson soon appeared and protested that the measures were not unusual – despite being very unfamiliar to reporters.

He also said that from now on the media would have to request interviews in advance so they can be assisted. That’s a surprise, as the media has been interviewing ministers for decades without the need for any such assistance.

The Office of the Prime Minister went on to issue a statement later saying “the responsibility of ensuring the security of the many people who work in this building lies with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force”. It would seem recorders and pens are a security risk these days.

Perhaps this is a response to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville opening his mouth and putting his foot in it by giving an entirely different explanation of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ breach of quarantine.

Perhaps this is why the elected representatives now have to be shepherded by unelected appointees.

It is nonsense, of course. And an outrage. In fact, when barricades were briefly put up under former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s administration, one ZNS journalist was particularly outspoken and started complaining loudly when he saw the barricades. That would be current press secretary Mr Watson. It seems he has gone from presenting Behind The Headlines to trying to avoid the headlines.

When barricades were put up at one time during former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ administration, reporters complained and were told it was a mistake and they were moved.

But for years, reporters have always been able to access Cabinet members for interviews outside the Churchill Building with no issue or barricades. The Churchill Building may now be demolished, but there is no need for a change in that tradition.

It is astonishing that this early into an administration, politicians are already trying to avoid giving answers to the people on the matters of the day.

We do wonder how well that will play out with ministers keen to show what they have been doing for the benefit of the nation, only to find themselves cut off from the media by such an arbitrary rule. Good luck with your re-election campaigns if you haven’t been able to show the people the good work you’ve done.

Perhaps we should not be too surprised – this is after all the Prime Minister who the media was only informed after the fact when he was sworn in during a private ceremony. An historic moment for the nation passed with only a cellphone camera snap posted to social media to mark the occasion.

In his first speech as Prime Minister, however, Mr Davis made all the right noises, talking about an end to secrecy and a building of trust.

He said: “I also commit to lifting the veil of secrecy on that which has gone before us, so that all of the arrangements under which we have to live are transparent, and those who authored them are accountable.”

Mr Davis added: “We will uphold the Constitution and the rule of law, and ensure that everyone is treated fairly, so that it’s not one rule for one set of people and another for another set of people.”

Mr Davis has avoided questions on his breach of quarantine, though his telling words that he “can’t be seen out” hints at exactly one rule for one, and another for Mr Davis.

His administration has also steered away from proper answers on the Christmas Carnival, Dubai and more.

And that is before this latest move to keep the press away from members of government.

This is exactly the kind of aloof, arrogant appearance that mired the Christie administration and led to a landslide defeat at the polls.

Elected representatives need to be able to be held to account, no matter what their political stripe. Refusing to give answers is the exact opposite of transparency, and the exact opposite of Mr Davis’ pledge to lift the veil.