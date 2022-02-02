New Hospital Plan For Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A new hospital is on the drawing board for Grand Bahama, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis confirmed this week during his visit to Grand Bahama.

Mr Davis, along with a delegation from the Office of the Prime Minister, travelled to Abaco and Grand Bahama on Monday. It was his first official visit to Freeport since taking office.

During Hurricane Dorian, the Rand Memorial Hospital sustained severe damage and had to be fully renovated.

Plans for a new hospital were initially promised by the former Minnis administration, which later decided to develop a four-story tower at the Rand.

When asked about a new hospital, Mr Davis said: “I could assure Grand Bahama that that will happen.

“I have been in deep discussions and negotiations along with the Minister of Health and we are talking to any number of entities and governments to ensure how we are able to at least put shovels in the ground before the year’s end,” he stated.

Mr Davis said he has indicated to the Minister of Health about a groundbreaking by the summer.

“So, that is on the drawing board and is still alive and my deadline when we could have shovels in the ground is by June,” he said.

Mr Davis said there are other projects in the pipeline for Grand Bahama.

“I will be back soon as there are some things on the drawing board for Grand Bahama that might require me being here very soon,” Mr Davis said.

He also gave an update on the Grand Bahama Airport.

He said that remedial work will be conducted to improve accessibility and make it comfortable for visitor arrivals.

Mr Davis said the government will also have to determine what it would do in terms of redeveloping the airport.

“We have a bigger picture to determine whether or not the airport ought to remain where it is because of the amount of money to rebuild, and there is a need from an engineering point of lifting the airport maybe.

“So, we have to weigh the cost of refurbishing and rebuilding the airport there compared with doing it someplace else where the susceptibility of hurricanes or threat of hurricanes will not impact the continued operations.

“I am advised it is very difficult to get the airport insurance if you continue to build there. So, we are looking at what we will do. But to keep the economy going, we will do some short-term repairs to make it more comfortable for travellers,” the Prime Minister said.