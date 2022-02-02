Press Denied Access To Cabinet Ministers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of the press were denied direct access to Cabinet ministers yesterday after law enforcement officers erected cones outside the Office of The Prime Minister, limiting media entry into the area.

When The Tribune arrived at OPM before yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, this newspaper met orange cones erected outside the building’s entrance which were guarded by Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers.

A RBDF officer later informed reporters they would be unable to enter the premises beyond the cones. This resulted in reporters waiting near the OPM’s parking lot in hopes of securing an interview.

Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper was the only minister who walked over to reporters and agreed to be interviewed yesterday.

In the past, media would usually wait directly outside buildings where ministers were expected to meet to get interviews without facing such restrictions.

However, after briefly meeting with the press yesterday, press secretary Clint Watson explained the measures were not unusual and only a part of the RBDF’s security protocols.

He also told reporters the media would be allowed entry into the building going forward, but would have to request interviews in advance so they can be assisted.

“The responsibility of ensuring the security of the many people who work in this building lies with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Some members of the media showed up today at the building in the hopes of interviewing ministers on their way to Cabinet,” OPM later said in a statement.

“Several expressed concern on social media about the orange cones outside the building which limited access to the building; these orange cones are in place every day as a part of the RBDF’s security practises.

“Media access is an important priority for this administration. Using the press briefing room instead of the parking lot and entrance to the building is a way to allow access to ministers without disrupting a very busy workplace.”

OPM also said that its communications team is committed to working with all media houses to secure responses from government officials, noting that it holds a weekly press conference where reporters have opportunities to ask questions on government policy. The statement added that Tuesday’s Cabinet briefings will now provide “further access”.

Before yesterday’s meeting at OPM, the Cabinet had been meeting at police headquarters on East Street. Before that, Cabinet meetings were recently held at the Tradewinds Building on Bay Street.