‘World-Class’ Airport For Grand Bahama

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the government wants to build a “world-class” airport on Grand Bahama in an effort to revive the island’s ailing economy and improve the quality of life of residents there.

Mr Cooper made the remarks as he raised concern about Grand Bahama International Airport’s working conditions. The Minnis administration purchased the airport last year after the facility suffered extensive damage in Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“At the moment, we are working swiftly to do some remedial work at the (GBI) airport,” Mr Cooper told reporters. “Firstly, we are repairing all of the generators. There was an incident a few weeks ago that caused significant delays in a nighttime flight so we have already approved the acquisition of, I believe, five generators for the property.

“We have also approved the investment in the elevators for the tower. I did that trek when I was in Grand Bahama and I wanted to tell you that it was quite an exercise given that our employees must do that at least twice a day, it exercises not only the legs but the mind too... so we wanted to address that safely.

“We want to ensure that the airport is safe for day and nighttime flights and, therefore, we’re shoring up the equipment that’s there at the moment. The airport is in fact safe, we are doing day flights and we are doing night flights, but we are enhancing this equipment as well.”

He also revealed funding for some “temporary fixes” at the airport has already been approved by the government.

However, he added officials are eying plans to construct a new airport on the island that will support the development of the Grand Lucayan resort, which is currently back on the market for sale.

His comments come after Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis and other government officials travelled to the island, promising to restore investor confidence in Grand Bahama.

Mr Cooper said: “Secondly, we want to build a world class airport here (and) during the course of the next 45 days, we will go for a request for a proposal. All of the work has been done, we’re simply doing final reviews and adjustments on it but suffice to say, we’re going to build a world class airport that the Bahamian people can be very proud of in Grand Bahama. “This is going to support the development of the hotel and also support the overall economy and quality of life of Bahamian residents and our guests in Grand Bahama.”

As for the government’s plans for Family Islands, Mr Cooper said: “We’re going to be releasing the call for investment participation for nine airports across The Bahamas so we’re proceeding and we hope by the end of the second quarter, we will advance this to a point where we have a shortlist and we’re going to move swiftly ahead.”