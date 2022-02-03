Cartwright Dismisses Concerns Over Parks

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SHANENDON Cartwright dismissed concerns yesterday about how revelations about the operations of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority under his tenure could affect his bid to become deputy leader of the Free National Movement.

The St Barnabas MP was nominated for the post hours before St Anne’s MP Adrian White was also nominated for the position.

Last year, the Davis administration announced that all contracts at the BPPPBA would be cancelled after external investigators found numerous lapses in internal controls. The administration’s condemnation of practices at the authority has put Mr Cartwright’s leadership of the institution under the microscope.

Asked about this yesterday, Mr Cartwright said he has already addressed the matter in the House of Assembly.

He added: “We are very proud of the thousands of Bahamians, poor people, people of the middle class, who benefited from the many opportunities, that we were able to help, that they were able to pay bills, pay their school fees in a time in a global pandemic when a lot of Bahamians are hurting.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister and current Deputy Leader of the FNM Peter Turnquest supported Mr Cartwright’s nomination motion yesterday, as did Naomi Wallace-Whitfield, the former wife of the late FNM founding father Cecil Wallace-Whitfield.

“I come here today not (on) any ego driven trip if you will, not in any reach for any sort of entitlement but an appreciation of what it takes to serve others, to serve my party and to serve the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Mr Cartwright said at FNM headquarters.

Asked to contrast himself to Mr White, he said: “The Free National Movement as everybody knows is rich in talent, rich in contributions, a rich legacy of persons making magnificent contributions not only to the Free National Movement but the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Obviously, this is a democratic exercise and everybody is free to offer what they think is best and who they think is best.

“I believe that my long history in the party as a soldier in the party from very young to now, being a re-elected member of Parliament and the ability to transcend politics in a way that does not give up our convictions as a party, but the ability to bring people over to your side if you will, to convince persons it is the Free National Movement that is best to govern the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I believe humbly that I am uniquely prepared to do that.”