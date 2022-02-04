Barnett-Ellis Appointed To Senate Role

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard has appointed Michela Elaine Barnett-Ellis to the Senate.

Ms Ellis’ appointment comes after former FNM Senator Viana Gardiner resigned from the Senate on December 31, 2021 to take on a new job in the private sector.

In a statement, the FNM said Ms Ellis is a decorated attorney and a partner at Graham Thompson who has years of public service experience.

She has served as chair of the Building and Contracts Committee; the Operations Committee of the National Insurance Board from July 2017 through September 2021; and as honorary secretary of the Bahamas Bar Association from June 2019 to the present.

She has been awarded the City wealth IFC Power Women Top 200 list for three consecutive years.

Ms Ellis is also a dedicated volunteer, serving her community through the community action-oriented Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated. She also served as a volunteer with the Bahamas AIDS Foundation and as a volunteer with the Volunteer Reading Project. She is the daughter of Sir Michael Barnett and Lady Camille Barnett.

“Her experience, perspective, and dedication to serving Bahamians is expected to further strengthen the Senate and help shape our country’s future,” Mr Pintard said. “I look forward to working with her as we take steps toward our recovery and to building back a more resilient and inclusive Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“The appointment of a new senator is a significant undertaking, particularly in these difficult times that require insightful leadership and persons who are prepared to carefully present well considered views on matters of grave importance to our national development. This assignment places tremendous demands on the time and resources of the office holder if they are minded to serve with distinction and work collaboratively passing legislation and addressing issues that have real consequences in the lives of hundreds of thousands of Bahamians and residents in our beautiful but very complex country.”

He also said: “The Senate provides a powerful platform for talented and experienced Bahamians to add their voice and the views of their caucus to important considerations relative to legislation, policies and issues on local and national import. Another critical aspect of the Senate is the particular role of opposition senators to protect the rights of individuals and safeguard minority opinion in a system of government designed to give greater power to the national government.”