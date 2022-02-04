Colin Ingraham Steps Away From Fnm Race

COLLIN Ingraham, a Free National Movement executive member, said yesterday he is dropping out of the race for party chairman.

In a statement Mr Ingraham said while he was determined to make a serious run for the national chairmanship, he has decided to pursue some “business opportunities”.

“These new opportunities will place a tremendous call on my time and focus; whether we succeed or not is immaterial. We must try,” he said.

“Therefore, I Collin C Ingraham have determined that I will not be seeking the post as national chairman at the upcoming FNM convention February 2022.”

He also said he is “completely stepping away from national politics at this time”. He wished the contenders for FNM chairman, Dr Duane Sands, Michael Foulkes and Elsworth Johnson good luck in the race and also wished FNM leader Michael Pintard success.

Last December, Mr Ingraham announced his intention to run for the chairman’s post.

The FNM’s convention will be a virtual event held from February 23-25.