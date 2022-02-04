Draft Bill Tackles Gender Violence

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Social Services has drafted a proposed bill that addresses gender violence issues, including marital rape, according to State Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming.

However, yesterday evening, a government official said the proposal Ms Rahming referenced does not speak to marital rape. It speaks to abuse in various relationships including marriages, the official said.

Officials also clarified yesterday evening that the bill is just a proposal of what the Ministry of Social Services would like to see, not something that has gone to Cabinet or that the Davis administration has agreed to.

“There are many moving parts and they want to make sure it’s right,” Ms Rahming said of the bill. “And please, it’s not because of us not being ready and being delinquent in passing these bills or having them right, it’s because the truth is the Attorney General’s Office at this time has (a) shortage of attorneys and so we’re working on that, we’re working with what we have.”

Asked if the proposed bill addresses marital rape, Ms Rahming said: “It doesn’t specifically say marital rape but it’s all-inclusive, it includes everyone.”

Asked how the bill could address marital rape if it doesn’t specifically acknowledge the issue, she said: “You will see it in Section 2 which addresses what is gender-based violence and it tells you who is included, and everyone is included, husbands, wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, everyone, it’s all-inclusive.”

Asked about penalties associated with complaints and conviction for martial rape, Ms Rahming said she could not speak to that issue.

“In July 2012,” she said, “at that time the government of The Bahamas had participated in the United Nations entity for general equality and empowerment of women. They committed at the time that they were going to bring together this Gender Based Violence Bill, from 2012. At that time the Christie administration.

“It was in 2013 a national task force was launched. This task force was so powerful, I take no credit and those who are in the ministry right now take no credit for what has been formulated in somewhat form but it was done under the Christie administration under a national task force and even though the bill is coming on, you would find out in this bill it will speak of a task force who will ongoing who will be addressing the domestic violence issue.”