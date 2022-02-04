Halkitis Defends Extra Stadium Investment

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ECONOMIC Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said the Davis administration has agreed to spend an additional $31m to complete the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium because so much money has already been spent on the project.

The stadium was supposed to be completed by the end of 2017, but work stopped and the cost of completing the project has since risen, according to Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears.

Asked to justify the spending on the stadium, Mr Halkitis said yesterday: “I think there are several points that were made. Firstly, you have X amount, I think it’s either $24m or $27m already invested in it. And so you look at it, do you leave that in the ground and leave it there or do you seek to complete it and monetise it and make it an income generator?

“I think the idea is that with the interest in baseball and with the success of our young people in getting scholarships that the best option (would) be, let’s complete it. I understand that already several world class tournaments are in the pipeline to come upon completion so the idea is that instead of leaving it with that money in the ground, let’s complete it and seek to utilise it both in terms of being able to generate revenue from tournaments and perhaps attracting professional teams to come and as well to enhance the further development of your young people in baseball.”

The Christie administration initially contracted Woslee Construction Company to build the stadium for about $24.9m. That figure, Mr Sears said, was adjusted to $21.4m then increased to $27.5m after contingency and provisional fees were added.

Mr Sears said construction began in September 2016 and was supposed to last for 15 months, ending in November 2017.

He recently said: “To date, $27,438,868.26 has been certified for payment. However, of that amount, there are payment certificates valued at $3,256,650 to date, which have not been paid for lack of funding allocated in the 2021/22 Ministry of Works and Utilities capital budget.”

Mr Sears said the project has been greatly delayed and impacted by a number of issues, including an escalation in the cost of materials, equipment and labour because of the transition between administrations.

“The project has been extended a number of times over approximately 38 months and across two VAT periods, causing the need for additional funding,” he said.

“Construction of ancillary buildings and concrete works, such as (ticket booths, batting cage aprons, roof and structural support for batting cages, etc) - was not priced in the tender process as drawings were incomplete and require $1,109,145.20 for completion. Hardscape and landscape – a provisional sum of $375,000.00 is needed for completion.

“Outstanding change order requests that may be valued at $906,057.69 pending scrutiny.

“Additional funding will be required to complete the stadium in the amount of $31,349,566.28. This includes VAT.”