Pm Offers Congratulations To Latest Rbdf Officers

By PAVEL BAILEY

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis congratulated the latest crop of Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers on their completion of the initial basic training during a Passing Out Parade on Friday.

Mr Davis extended his congratulations to the newly minted officers of New Entry 58 and Woman Entry 27. He said it was his privilege to honour them for dedicating their lives to public service and remarked that this was the first step in their military career.

“It is a privilege to offer you my heartfelt congratulations on the completion of your initial basic training in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force,” Mr Davis said.

“You could have chosen a less demanding path, but instead you chose a career of service, and for that you have my gratitude and—I feel confident in saying—the gratitude of your fellow citizens. Seeing all of you makes me so hopeful; I know it required great tenacity and determination to complete this rigorous training, so I know you are capable of great things. Today is not just a milestone, but a stepping-stone, you are now officially on your way in your professional military career.”

The Prime Minister noted how the RBDF has continued to evolve since its mission first started in 1975 and stated that these exceptional new officers would use new tools to continue the fight against transnational crime.

“Combating threats today requires top analytical and technological skills. You will be patrolling our waters, conducting amphibious missions, and providing protection at governmental and diplomatic ports. You will be strategising, planning, and executing complex missions. You will be using the latest tools, including drones (or unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs) to fight transnational crime. New Entry 58 and Woman Entry 27, you are models for your peers, and we know the power of your example will help us continue to recruit the brightest young Bahamians of your generation as we strengthen and build our modern capabilities,” he said.

Mr Davis also warned the officers that they will face many challenges in their new roles, but assured them that with the right resolve they could overcome any obstacle.

“You will find that you will get out of your service what you put in. The true measure of your character will be evident not when you navigate calm waters, but turbulent ones. I urge you to put aside any complacency and instead develop a reputation for accepting the hardest challenges. If you understand that when you face difficulties, you are being shaped for a purpose, you will rise to the moment every time,” he said.