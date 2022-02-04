Warning Over Itunes Card Scam

THE Financial Crimes Investigation Branch is warning the public to be cautious of an email scam soliciting the purchase of iTunes cards.

According to a statement from police, the present trend is that suspects are sending emails purporting to be an acquaintance, colleague or a family member of the recipient, asking them to purchase a card on their behalf.

“After furnishing the request, the victims later discovered that the request came from a fictitious email account that is similar to emails that they normally communicated with,” police warned. “The public is encouraged to closely examine emails that solicit this type of request.”

Anyone who receives such an email is advised to confirm the request with the individual who is named as the originator of the email to ensure its authenticity.

Suspicious email transactions should be reported immediately to the Financial Crimes Investigations Branch at 356-6027 or the nearest police station.