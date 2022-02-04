Woman Dies Day Before Sentencing For Murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CONVICTED murderer Lynette Charlton died in hospital early yesterday morning, hours before she was set to receive sentencing for killing her former boyfriend in 2015.

Charlton’s death was confirmed by National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

Mr Munroe told The Tribune he was informed that Charlton collapsed at the prison sometime after 1am.

“Around 1.24 in the morning they came across her… and one of the corporals who was a trained clinical nurse was taking her to the medical centre when she collapsed. An ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital,” he said.

Mr Munroe said he was told Charlton was battling several health issues.

Officials are awaiting an official autopsy report to confirm her exact cause of death.

“The information coming to me from the prison (is) that there was a prisoner who had some health issues. She was hypertensive and had a history of seizures. She had surgery in 2021 in reference to bleeding in the brain and she was on medication for hypertension and other matters,” Mr Munroe said, adding there was no information to suggest she committed suicide.

Charlton’s death came hours before she was expected to appear in the Supreme Court for sentencing in connection with the 2015 murder of her ex-boyfriend, Wayne Seymour.

Charlton was convicted last year of killing Seymour on Adelaide Road on December 27, 2015. Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez was presiding over the case.

Police said she fled the scene in his Chevy truck after shooting Seymour, leaving him in the road to die. Seymour allegedly told police and relatives he was shot by Charlton hours before he died.